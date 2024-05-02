Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1414.85, down -0.44% from yesterday's 1421.1

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1436.65 and closed at ₹1435. The stock reached a high of ₹1436.65 and a low of ₹1418.1. The market capitalization was ₹588281.11 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1239. The total BSE volume for Infosys was 214453 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Infosys stock hit a low of ₹1412 and a high of ₹1423.55.
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Infosys, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys share price closed the day at ₹1414.85 - a 0.44% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1421.05 , 1428.6 , 1433.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1408.9 , 1404.3 , 1396.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Infosys share price is at ₹1414.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1413.22 and ₹1432.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1413.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1426.41
|10 Days
|1442.74
|20 Days
|1465.02
|50 Days
|1569.46
|100 Days
|1570.40
|300 Days
|1495.15
Infosys touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 13.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|9
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|13
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|10
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys share price is at ₹1420.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1413.22 and ₹1432.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1413.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
The Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1412 and a high of ₹1421.4 on the current trading day.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys share price is at ₹1420.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1413.22 and ₹1432.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1413.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1421.57 and 1415.97 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1415.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1421.57.
Infosys share price is at ₹1417.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1413.22 and ₹1432.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1413.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Today, Infosys' stock price dropped by 0.17% to reach ₹1418.75, while its competitors are showing mixed results. HCL Technologies is experiencing a decline, whereas Tata Consultancy Services' stock is increasing. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.32% and 0.29% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3849.0
|26.4
|0.69
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1392601.89
|HCL Technologies
|1363.7
|-3.85
|-0.28
|1696.5
|1048.0
|370062.51
The volume of Infosys traded until 10 AM is 123.86% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1420.05, showing a slight increase of -0.07%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Infosys touched a high of 1420.6 & a low of 1415.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1421.57
|Support 1
|1415.97
|Resistance 2
|1423.88
|Support 2
|1412.68
|Resistance 3
|1427.17
|Support 3
|1410.37
Today, Infosys shares have dropped by 0.26% to reach ₹1417.4, aligning with the decrease seen in its counterparts like Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.14% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3821.0
|-1.6
|-0.04
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1382471.24
|HCL Technologies
|1361.6
|-5.95
|-0.44
|1696.5
|1048.0
|369492.64
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicates the possibility of a negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys share price is at ₹1416.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1413.22 and ₹1432.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1413.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹1419.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 13.39% to reach ₹1419.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.56% to 22604.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.51%
|3 Months
|-17.84%
|6 Months
|3.81%
|YTD
|-7.93%
|1 Year
|13.39%
The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1432.22
|Support 1
|1413.22
|Resistance 2
|1443.88
|Support 2
|1405.88
|Resistance 3
|1451.22
|Support 3
|1394.22
The trading volume yesterday was 28.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1436.65 & ₹1418.1 yesterday to end at ₹1435. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
