Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at 1414.85, down -0.44% from yesterday's 1421.1

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 05:30 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 02 May 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 1421.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1414.85 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1436.65 and closed at 1435. The stock reached a high of 1436.65 and a low of 1418.1. The market capitalization was 588281.11 crore. The 52-week high was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1239. The total BSE volume for Infosys was 214453 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 May 2024, 05:30 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Infosys stock hit a low of 1412 and a high of 1423.55.

02 May 2024, 04:31 PM IST Infosys share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.17%; Futures open interest increased by 5.47%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Infosys, indicates a potential for negative price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

02 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys closed today at ₹1414.85, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹1421.1

Infosys share price closed the day at 1414.85 - a 0.44% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1421.05 , 1428.6 , 1433.2. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1408.9 , 1404.3 , 1396.75.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

02 May 2024, 03:35 PM IST Infosys Live Updates

02 May 2024, 03:13 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1414.35, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1421.1

Infosys share price is at 1414.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1413.22 and 1432.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1413.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

02 May 2024, 02:59 PM IST Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1426.41
10 Days1442.74
20 Days1465.02
50 Days1569.46
100 Days1570.40
300 Days1495.15
02 May 2024, 02:35 PM IST Infosys share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 02:10 PM IST Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 13.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212911
    Buy17171313
    Hold88109
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 02:05 PM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1420.1, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1421.1

Infosys share price is at 1420.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1413.22 and 1432.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1413.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Infosys share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST Infosys share price update : Futures trading lower by -0.16%; Futures open interest increased by 2.39%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

02 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock reached a low of 1412 and a high of 1421.4 on the current trading day.

02 May 2024, 12:36 PM IST Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys touched a high of 0.0 & a low of 0.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 12:24 PM IST Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1426.41
10 Days1442.74
20 Days1465.02
50 Days1569.46
100 Days1570.40
300 Days1495.15
02 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

02 May 2024, 12:15 PM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1420.95, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1421.1

Infosys share price is at 1420.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1413.22 and 1432.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1413.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1421.57 and 1415.97 in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1415.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1421.57.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
02 May 2024, 11:23 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1417.75, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1421.1

Infosys share price is at 1417.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1413.22 and 1432.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1413.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 11:17 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Infosys' stock price dropped by 0.17% to reach 1418.75, while its competitors are showing mixed results. HCL Technologies is experiencing a decline, whereas Tata Consultancy Services' stock is increasing. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are up by 0.32% and 0.29% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3849.026.40.694254.453141.651392601.89
HCL Technologies1363.7-3.85-0.281696.51048.0370062.51
02 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 13.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212911
    Buy17171313
    Hold88109
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 123.86% higher than yesterday

The volume of Infosys traded until 10 AM is 123.86% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1420.05, showing a slight increase of -0.07%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

02 May 2024, 10:34 AM IST Infosys share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys touched a high of 1420.6 & a low of 1415.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11421.57Support 11415.97
Resistance 21423.88Support 21412.68
Resistance 31427.17Support 31410.37
02 May 2024, 10:11 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

02 May 2024, 09:54 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Infosys shares have dropped by 0.26% to reach 1417.4, aligning with the decrease seen in its counterparts like Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies. Additionally, both benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.14% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3821.0-1.6-0.044254.453141.651382471.24
HCL Technologies1361.6-5.95-0.441696.51048.0369492.64
02 May 2024, 09:43 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 0.86%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicates the possibility of a negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

02 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1416.6, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1421.1

Infosys share price is at 1416.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1413.22 and 1432.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1413.22 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1432.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

02 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 1419.00. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 13.39% to reach 1419.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.56% to 22604.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.51%
3 Months-17.84%
6 Months3.81%
YTD-7.93%
1 Year13.39%
02 May 2024, 08:47 AM IST Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11432.22Support 11413.22
Resistance 21443.88Support 21405.88
Resistance 31451.22Support 31394.22
02 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 13.64% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212911
    Buy17171313
    Hold88109
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
02 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10059 k

The trading volume yesterday was 28.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 214 k.

02 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1435 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1436.65 & 1418.1 yesterday to end at 1435. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.