Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 02 Sep 2024, by 0.86 %. The stock closed at 1932.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1949 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1943.9 and closed at 1932.4. The stock reached a high of 1950 and a low of 1928.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 807250.16 crore. Infosys hit a 52-week high of 1950.2, while the 52-week low was 1344.41. The trading volume on the BSE was 219,394 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Sep 2024, 08:30 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 2.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101012
    Buy15151517
    Hold1313138
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0011
02 Sep 2024, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6088 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 124.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 219 k.

02 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1932.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1950 & 1928.15 yesterday to end at 1949. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.