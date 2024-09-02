Infosys Share Price Live blog for 02 Sep 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1943.9 and closed at ₹1932.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1950 and a low of ₹1928.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹807250.16 crore. Infosys hit a 52-week high of ₹1950.2, while the 52-week low was ₹1344.41. The trading volume on the BSE was 219,394 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 2.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 124.79% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 219 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1950 & ₹1928.15 yesterday to end at ₹1949. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend