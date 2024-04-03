LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock on the rise today

3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Trade

Infosys stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 1483.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1488.5 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.