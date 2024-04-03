Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock on the rise today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 03 Apr 2024, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 1483.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1488.5 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1489.9 and closed at 1495.8, with a high of 1492 and a low of 1481.1. The market capitalization stood at 613,942.25 crore. The 52-week high was at 1731 and the 52-week low at 1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 267,682 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:30 AM IST Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tata Consultancy Services3927.544.91.164254.453056.141437092.43
Infosys1488.755.550.371731.01215.45615804.75
HCL Technologies1556.328.21.851696.51016.45422327.7
LTI Mindtree4901.00.350.016442.654130.3144974.87
Tech Mahindra1256.5519.91.611416.0982.95110565.32
03 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1488.5, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1483.2

The current price of Infosys stock is 1488.5 with a net change of 5.3 and a percent change of 0.36. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.36% or 5.3.

03 Apr 2024, 10:10 AM IST Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

The Infosys stock traded at a low of 1475 and a high of 1486.5 on the current day.

03 Apr 2024, 10:04 AM IST Infosys April futures opened at 1486.0 as against previous close of 1489.7

Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1478.8 with a bid price of 1483.3 and an offer price of 1483.75. There is a bid quantity of 400 and an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 43,914,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1479.25, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1483.2

The current price of Infosys stock is 1479.25 with a net change of -3.95 and a percent change of -0.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.72%
3 Months-5.99%
6 Months3.41%
YTD-3.89%
1 Year5.1%
03 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1483.2, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1495.8

As of the latest data, Infosys stock is priced at 1483.2 with a percent change of -0.84% and a net change of -12.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1495.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 267,682 shares with a closing price of 1495.8.

