Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock on the rise today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1489.9 and closed at ₹1495.8, with a high of ₹1492 and a low of ₹1481.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹613,942.25 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1731 and the 52-week low at ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for the day was 267,682 shares traded.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3927.5
|44.9
|1.16
|4254.45
|3056.14
|1437092.43
|Infosys
|1488.75
|5.55
|0.37
|1731.0
|1215.45
|615804.75
|HCL Technologies
|1556.3
|28.2
|1.85
|1696.5
|1016.45
|422327.7
|LTI Mindtree
|4901.0
|0.35
|0.01
|6442.65
|4130.3
|144974.87
|Tech Mahindra
|1256.55
|19.9
|1.61
|1416.0
|982.95
|110565.32
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1488.5 with a net change of 5.3 and a percent change of 0.36. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.36% or ₹5.3.
The Infosys stock traded at a low of ₹1475 and a high of ₹1486.5 on the current day.
Infosys stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1478.8 with a bid price of 1483.3 and an offer price of 1483.75. There is a bid quantity of 400 and an offer quantity of 800. The stock has an open interest of 43,914,000.
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1479.25 with a net change of -3.95 and a percent change of -0.27. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.72%
|3 Months
|-5.99%
|6 Months
|3.41%
|YTD
|-3.89%
|1 Year
|5.1%
As of the latest data, Infosys stock is priced at ₹1483.2 with a percent change of -0.84% and a net change of -12.6. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 267,682 shares with a closing price of ₹1495.8.
