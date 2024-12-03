Infosys Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1850.1 and closed at ₹1858.45, showing a modest gain. The stock reached a high of ₹1882 and a low of ₹1836 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹778,615 crore, Infosys remains a significant player in the market. The 52-week high for the stock stands at ₹1990.9, while the low is ₹1359.1, with a BSE volume of 144,317 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1896.77
|Support 1
|1849.17
|Resistance 2
|1913.58
|Support 2
|1818.38
|Resistance 3
|1944.37
|Support 3
|1801.57
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2105.0, 12.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 144 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1882 & ₹1836 yesterday to end at ₹1879.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend