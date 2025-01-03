Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2025, by 3.98 %. The stock closed at 1882.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1957.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1890 and closed at 1882.65, experiencing a high of 1962.05 and a low of 1885. The company's market capitalization stood at 779737.5 crores. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of 2006.8 and a low of 1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 232,274 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5230 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 232 k.

03 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1882.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1962.05 & 1885 yesterday to end at 1957.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

