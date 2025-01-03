Infosys Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1890 and closed at ₹1882.65, experiencing a high of ₹1962.05 and a low of ₹1885. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹779737.5 crores. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of ₹2006.8 and a low of ₹1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 232,274 shares for the day.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.87% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 232 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1962.05 & ₹1885 yesterday to end at ₹1957.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend