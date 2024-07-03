Infosys Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1598, closed at ₹1589.75, with a high of ₹1633.8 and a low of ₹1589. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹671220.28 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1721.29 and the low was ₹1304.24. The BSE volume for Infosys was 221285 shares traded.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1633.8 & ₹1589 yesterday to end at ₹1589.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend