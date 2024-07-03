Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 03 Jul 2024, by 1.97 %. The stock closed at 1589.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1621 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1598, closed at 1589.75, with a high of 1633.8 and a low of 1589. The market capitalization was recorded at 671220.28 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was 1721.29 and the low was 1304.24. The BSE volume for Infosys was 221285 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9432 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 221 k.

03 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1589.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1633.8 & 1589 yesterday to end at 1589.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

