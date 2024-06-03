Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 1406.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1417.4 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1413, closed at 1417.75, with a high of 1436.5 and a low of 1400. The market capitalization stood at 582278.32 crore. The 52-week high was 1721.29 and the 52-week low was 1255.22. The BSE volume was 692017 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:33 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1419.0 & a low of 1406.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11417.23Support 11404.23
Resistance 21424.62Support 21398.62
Resistance 31430.23Support 31391.23
03 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:54 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys stock rose by 0.38% to reach 1411.65, while its counterparts are experiencing varied performance. LTI and Mindtree are declining, whereas Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra are showing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 2.75% and 2.55% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3719.1549.651.354254.453141.651345621.02
Infosys1411.655.40.381721.291255.22584416.13
HCL Technologies1325.52.70.21696.51087.75359696.31
LTI Mindtree4685.35-19.55-0.426442.654565.0138762.9
Tech Mahindra1239.4510.60.861416.01060.2109389.66
03 Jun 2024, 09:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.65%; Futures open interest increased by 1.96%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Infosys indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1417.4, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1406.25

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1417.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1390.68 and 1426.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1390.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1426.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:20 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 1.28% and is currently trading at 1424.25 today. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 7.22% to reach 1424.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.43%
3 Months-14.75%
6 Months-2.58%
YTD-8.3%
1 Year7.22%
03 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11426.93Support 11390.68
Resistance 21449.97Support 21377.47
Resistance 31463.18Support 31354.43
03 Jun 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 14.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121210
    Buy17171713
    Hold88810
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
03 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8080 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 367.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 692 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1417.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1436.5 & 1400 yesterday to end at 1417.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

