Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock sees gains in trading today

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1413, closed at ₹1417.75, with a high of ₹1436.5 and a low of ₹1400. The market capitalization stood at ₹582278.32 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1721.29 and the 52-week low was ₹1255.22. The BSE volume was 692017 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys touched a high of 1419.0 & a low of 1406.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1417.23
|Support 1
|1404.23
|Resistance 2
|1424.62
|Support 2
|1398.62
|Resistance 3
|1430.23
|Support 3
|1391.23
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Today, Infosys stock rose by 0.38% to reach ₹1411.65, while its counterparts are experiencing varied performance. LTI and Mindtree are declining, whereas Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra are showing upward trends. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 2.75% and 2.55% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3719.15
|49.65
|1.35
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1345621.02
|Infosys
|1411.65
|5.4
|0.38
|1721.29
|1255.22
|584416.13
|HCL Technologies
|1325.5
|2.7
|0.2
|1696.5
|1087.75
|359696.31
|LTI Mindtree
|4685.35
|-19.55
|-0.42
|6442.65
|4565.0
|138762.9
|Tech Mahindra
|1239.45
|10.6
|0.86
|1416.0
|1060.2
|109389.66
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Infosys indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1417.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1390.68 and ₹1426.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1390.68 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1426.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has increased by 1.28% and is currently trading at ₹1424.25 today. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 7.22% to reach ₹1424.25. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 21.56% to 22530.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.43%
|3 Months
|-14.75%
|6 Months
|-2.58%
|YTD
|-8.3%
|1 Year
|7.22%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1426.93
|Support 1
|1390.68
|Resistance 2
|1449.97
|Support 2
|1377.47
|Resistance 3
|1463.18
|Support 3
|1354.43
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 14.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 367.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 692 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1436.5 & ₹1400 yesterday to end at ₹1417.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend