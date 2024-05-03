Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at ₹1416.45, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1414.85

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1414.95 and closed at ₹1421.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1423.55 and a low of ₹1412. The market capitalization stood at ₹585693.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1731 and ₹1239 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys was 286211 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Infosys stock reached a low of ₹1403.1 and a high of ₹1424.3.
Infosys share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 3.73%
A decrease in futures price along with an increase in open interest for Infosys indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys share price Today :Infosys closed today at ₹1416.45, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1414.85
Infosys share price closed the day at ₹1416.45 - a 0.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1425.67 , 1436.03 , 1447.27. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1404.07 , 1392.83 , 1382.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Infosys share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 160.49% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Infosys until 3 PM has increased by 160.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1416.45, up by 0.11%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Infosys Live Updates
Infosys allots 6.57 lakh equity shares to top-performing employees under two schemes: Details here
/market/stock-market-news/infosys-allots-6-57-lakh-shares-to-top-performing-employees-under-two-schemes-details-here-11714723320703.html
Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1417, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1414.85
Infosys share price is at ₹1417 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1408.9 and ₹1421.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1408.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys allots 6.57 lakh shares to top-performing employees under two schemes: Details here
/market/stock-market-news/infosys-allots-6-57-lakh-shares-to-top-performing-employees-under-two-schemes-details-here-11714723320703.html
Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1426.41
|10 Days
|1442.74
|20 Days
|1465.02
|50 Days
|1569.46
|100 Days
|1570.40
|300 Days
|1495.91
Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 358.03% higher than yesterday
The volume of Infosys traded by 2 PM is 358.03% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1413, up by -0.13%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1415.37 and 1406.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1406.37 and selling near hourly resistance at 1415.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1413.78
|Support 1
|1407.93
|Resistance 2
|1416.62
|Support 2
|1404.92
|Resistance 3
|1419.63
|Support 3
|1402.08
Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 14.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|9
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|13
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|10
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1410.35, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1414.85
Infosys share price is at ₹1410.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1408.9 and ₹1421.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1408.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 544.22% higher than yesterday
The volume of Infosys traded by 1 PM is 544.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1410, up by -0.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.
Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1414.63 and 1406.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1406.53 and selling near hourly resistance at 1414.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1415.37
|Support 1
|1406.37
|Resistance 2
|1419.18
|Support 2
|1401.18
|Resistance 3
|1424.37
|Support 3
|1397.37
Infosys share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.79%; Futures open interest increased by 3.19%
A decrease in futures price, coupled with a rise in open interest for Infosys, indicates potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Infosys stock's low price for the day was ₹1403.1, while the high price reached was ₹1424.3.
Infosys share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 300.81% higher than yesterday
The volume of Infosys shares traded by 12 AM has increased by 300.81% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹1413.4, showing a slight decrease of -0.1%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1412.4 and 1405.15 levels in the last hour. Traders could possibly consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1405.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1412.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1414.63
|Support 1
|1406.53
|Resistance 2
|1418.07
|Support 2
|1401.87
|Resistance 3
|1422.73
|Support 3
|1398.43
Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1426.41
|10 Days
|1442.74
|20 Days
|1465.02
|50 Days
|1569.46
|100 Days
|1570.40
|300 Days
|1495.91
Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1412, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1414.85
Infosys share price is at ₹1412 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1408.9 and ₹1421.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1408.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 195.51% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Infosys until 11 AM has surged by 195.51% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1406.35, showing a decrease of -0.6%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a key metric for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving back and forth between 1415.73 and 1399.08 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1399.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1415.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1412.4
|Support 1
|1405.15
|Resistance 2
|1415.0
|Support 2
|1400.5
|Resistance 3
|1419.65
|Support 3
|1397.9
Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1407.7, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1414.85
The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of ₹1408.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1404.3. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1404.3 then there can be further negative price movement.
Infosys share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Infosys' stock price dropped by 0.4% to reach ₹1409.25, in line with the downward trend seen in its industry peers including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced declines of 0.1% and 0.32% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3844.9
|-18.85
|-0.49
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1391118.47
|Infosys
|1409.25
|-5.6
|-0.4
|1731.0
|1239.0
|583422.54
|HCL Technologies
|1353.0
|-7.4
|-0.54
|1696.5
|1048.0
|367158.89
|LTI Mindtree
|4656.0
|-35.9
|-0.77
|6442.65
|4418.0
|137893.67
|Tech Mahindra
|1258.65
|-8.25
|-0.65
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111084.19
Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 14.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|9
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|13
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|10
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -41.64% lower than yesterday
The volume of Infosys traded by 10 AM is 41.64% lower than the previous day. The stock price is currently at ₹1406.35, showing a decrease of 0.6%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends in addition to the price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Infosys share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys touched a high of 1420.85 & a low of 1404.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1415.73
|Support 1
|1399.08
|Resistance 2
|1426.62
|Support 2
|1393.32
|Resistance 3
|1432.38
|Support 3
|1382.43
Infosys Live Updates
Infosys share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Infosys' stock price increased by 0.28% to reach ₹1418.85, while its peer companies are displaying mixed performance. LTI Mindtree and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies are experiencing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.57% and 0.52% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3884.85
|21.1
|0.55
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1405572.73
|Infosys
|1418.85
|4.0
|0.28
|1731.0
|1239.0
|587396.9
|HCL Technologies
|1362.25
|1.85
|0.14
|1696.5
|1048.0
|369669.03
|LTI Mindtree
|4688.0
|-3.9
|-0.08
|6442.65
|4418.0
|138841.39
|Tech Mahindra
|1264.15
|-2.75
|-0.22
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111569.6
Infosys share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.62%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1420, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1414.85
Infosys share price is at ₹1420 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1408.9 and ₹1421.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1408.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at ₹1418.15. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 11.45%, reaching ₹1418.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.14%
|3 Months
|-18.03%
|6 Months
|3.23%
|YTD
|-8.33%
|1 Year
|11.45%
Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1421.05
|Support 1
|1408.9
|Resistance 2
|1428.6
|Support 2
|1404.3
|Resistance 3
|1433.2
|Support 3
|1396.75
Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 14.15% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|9
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|13
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|10
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10264 k
The trading volume yesterday was 0.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 286 k.
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1421.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1423.55 & ₹1412 yesterday to end at ₹1421.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!