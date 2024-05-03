Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys closed today at ₹1416.45, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1414.85

39 min read . Updated: 03 May 2024, 05:33 PM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 03 May 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1414.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1416.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price TodayPremium
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1414.95 and closed at 1421.1. The stock reached a high of 1423.55 and a low of 1412. The market capitalization stood at 585693.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1731 and 1239 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys was 286211 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 May 2024, 05:33:16 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Infosys stock reached a low of 1403.1 and a high of 1424.3.

03 May 2024, 04:36:01 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.38%; Futures open interest increased by 3.73%

A decrease in futures price along with an increase in open interest for Infosys indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 03:51:19 PM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys closed today at ₹1416.45, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1414.85

Infosys share price closed the day at 1416.45 - a 0.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1425.67 , 1436.03 , 1447.27. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1404.07 , 1392.83 , 1382.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

03 May 2024, 03:46:14 PM IST

Infosys share price Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 160.49% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Infosys until 3 PM has increased by 160.49% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1416.45, up by 0.11%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 03:31:08 PM IST

Infosys Live Updates

03 May 2024, 03:23:02 PM IST

Infosys allots 6.57 lakh equity shares to top-performing employees under two schemes: Details here

03 May 2024, 03:12:22 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live :Infosys trading at ₹1417, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹1414.85

Infosys share price is at 1417 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1408.9 and 1421.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1408.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 03:05:03 PM IST

Infosys allots 6.57 lakh shares to top-performing employees under two schemes: Details here

03 May 2024, 02:58:54 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1426.41
10 Days1442.74
20 Days1465.02
50 Days1569.46
100 Days1570.40
300 Days1495.91
03 May 2024, 02:58:18 PM IST

Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 02:45:06 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 358.03% higher than yesterday

The volume of Infosys traded by 2 PM is 358.03% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1413, up by -0.13%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 02:36:26 PM IST

Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1415.37 and 1406.37 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1406.37 and selling near hourly resistance at 1415.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11413.78Support 11407.93
Resistance 21416.62Support 21404.92
Resistance 31419.63Support 31402.08
03 May 2024, 02:11:41 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 14.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212911
    Buy17171313
    Hold88109
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 02:05:22 PM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1410.35, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1414.85

Infosys share price is at 1410.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1408.9 and 1421.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1408.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 01:47:20 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 544.22% higher than yesterday

The volume of Infosys traded by 1 PM is 544.22% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1410, up by -0.34%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal further price declines.

03 May 2024, 01:40:27 PM IST

Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1414.63 and 1406.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1406.53 and selling near hourly resistance at 1414.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11415.37Support 11406.37
Resistance 21419.18Support 21401.18
Resistance 31424.37Support 31397.37
03 May 2024, 01:16:41 PM IST

Infosys share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.79%; Futures open interest increased by 3.19%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with a rise in open interest for Infosys, indicates potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 01:06:21 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys stock's low price for the day was 1403.1, while the high price reached was 1424.3.

03 May 2024, 12:48:02 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 300.81% higher than yesterday

The volume of Infosys shares traded by 12 AM has increased by 300.81% compared to yesterday, while the price was trading at 1413.4, showing a slight decrease of -0.1%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement with high volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 12:40:46 PM IST

Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1412.4 and 1405.15 levels in the last hour. Traders could possibly consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1405.15 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1412.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11414.63Support 11406.53
Resistance 21418.07Support 21401.87
Resistance 31422.73Support 31398.43
03 May 2024, 12:20:01 PM IST

Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

03 May 2024, 12:20:01 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1426.41
10 Days1442.74
20 Days1465.02
50 Days1569.46
100 Days1570.40
300 Days1495.91
03 May 2024, 12:16:31 PM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1412, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1414.85

Infosys share price is at 1412 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1408.9 and 1421.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1408.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 11:51:21 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 195.51% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Infosys until 11 AM has surged by 195.51% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1406.35, showing a decrease of -0.6%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a key metric for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

03 May 2024, 11:34:33 AM IST

Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving back and forth between 1415.73 and 1399.08 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1399.08 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1415.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11412.4Support 11405.15
Resistance 21415.0Support 21400.5
Resistance 31419.65Support 31397.9
03 May 2024, 11:21:34 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1407.7, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹1414.85

The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of 1408.9 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1404.3. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1404.3 then there can be further negative price movement.

03 May 2024, 11:12:15 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Infosys' stock price dropped by 0.4% to reach 1409.25, in line with the downward trend seen in its industry peers including Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced declines of 0.1% and 0.32% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3844.9-18.85-0.494254.453141.651391118.47
Infosys1409.25-5.6-0.41731.01239.0583422.54
HCL Technologies1353.0-7.4-0.541696.51048.0367158.89
LTI Mindtree4656.0-35.9-0.776442.654418.0137893.67
Tech Mahindra1258.65-8.25-0.651416.01021.5111084.19
03 May 2024, 11:05:31 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 14.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212911
    Buy17171313
    Hold88109
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 10:45:04 AM IST

Infosys share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -41.64% lower than yesterday

The volume of Infosys traded by 10 AM is 41.64% lower than the previous day. The stock price is currently at 1406.35, showing a decrease of 0.6%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze trends in addition to the price. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

03 May 2024, 10:34:06 AM IST

Infosys share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys touched a high of 1420.85 & a low of 1404.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11415.73Support 11399.08
Resistance 21426.62Support 21393.32
Resistance 31432.38Support 31382.43
03 May 2024, 10:10:35 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

03 May 2024, 09:50:48 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Infosys' stock price increased by 0.28% to reach 1418.85, while its peer companies are displaying mixed performance. LTI Mindtree and Tech Mahindra are declining, whereas Tata Consultancy Services and HCL Technologies are experiencing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.57% and 0.52% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3884.8521.10.554254.453141.651405572.73
Infosys1418.854.00.281731.01239.0587396.9
HCL Technologies1362.251.850.141696.51048.0369669.03
LTI Mindtree4688.0-3.9-0.086442.654418.0138841.39
Tech Mahindra1264.15-2.75-0.221416.01021.5111569.6
03 May 2024, 09:42:30 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.62%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Infosys indicate a potential for negative price movement in the upcoming days. Traders are advised to consider maintaining their short positions.

03 May 2024, 09:31:32 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1420, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1414.85

Infosys share price is at 1420 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1408.9 and 1421.05 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1408.9 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1421.05 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

03 May 2024, 09:19:23 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.23% and is currently trading at 1418.15. Over the past year, Infosys shares have gained 11.45%, reaching 1418.15. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.80% to 22648.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.14%
3 Months-18.03%
6 Months3.23%
YTD-8.33%
1 Year11.45%
03 May 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11421.05Support 11408.9
Resistance 21428.6Support 21404.3
Resistance 31433.2Support 31396.75
03 May 2024, 08:34:55 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 14.15% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212911
    Buy17171313
    Hold88109
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
03 May 2024, 08:18:45 AM IST

Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10264 k

The trading volume yesterday was 0.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 286 k.

03 May 2024, 08:01:14 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1421.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1423.55 & 1412 yesterday to end at 1421.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

