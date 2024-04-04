Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Rises in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 04 Apr 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1480.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1482.45 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1481.95, reached a high of 1494.9, and a low of 1475 before closing at 1483.2. The market capitalization stood at 612928.12 crore with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 496136 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Infosys Live Updates

04 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1482.45, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1480.75

The current price of Infosys stock is 1482.45, with a percent change of 0.11% and a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 09:32 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.8%
3 Months-4.02%
6 Months2.51%
YTD-4.03%
1 Year4.95%
04 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1480.75, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1483.2

The current data for Infosys stock shows a price of 1480.75 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -2.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

04 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1483.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 496,136 shares with a closing price of 1483.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!