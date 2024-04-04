Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Rises in Today's Trading

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1481.95, reached a high of ₹1494.9, and a low of ₹1475 before closing at ₹1483.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹612928.12 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 496136 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Infosys stock is ₹1482.45, with a percent change of 0.11% and a net change of 1.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.8%
|3 Months
|-4.02%
|6 Months
|2.51%
|YTD
|-4.03%
|1 Year
|4.95%
The current data for Infosys stock shows a price of ₹1480.75 with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -2.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 496,136 shares with a closing price of ₹1483.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!