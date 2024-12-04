Infosys Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1880.5 and closed slightly lower at ₹1879.2, with a high of ₹1899 and a low of ₹1872. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹783,709.7 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Infosys reached a high of ₹1990.9 and a low of ₹1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 68,682 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1899 & ₹1872 yesterday to end at ₹1887.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend