Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 04 Dec 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 1879.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1887.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1880.5 and closed slightly lower at 1879.2, with a high of 1899 and a low of 1872. The company's market capitalization stood at 783,709.7 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Infosys reached a high of 1990.9 and a low of 1359.1. The BSE volume for the day was 68,682 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5942 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.

04 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1879.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1899 & 1872 yesterday to end at 1887.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.