Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 04 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 04 Jul 2024, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 1621 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1627.6 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1624.95 and closed at 1621. The stock reached a high of 1635.5 and a low of 1606.25. The market capitalization of Infosys was 673953.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 1721.29 and a 52-week low of 1304.24. The BSE volume for Infosys was 120360 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11640.63Support 11610.63
Resistance 21653.32Support 21593.32
Resistance 31670.63Support 31580.63
04 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1609.0, 1.14% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1212129
    Buy17171713
    Hold88810
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
04 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9330 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 120 k.

04 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1621 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1635.5 & 1606.25 yesterday to end at 1621. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.