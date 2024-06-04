Infosys Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1435.15, closed at ₹1406.25 with a high of ₹1439.05 and a low of ₹1404. The market cap was ₹582133.4 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1721.29 and a 52-week low of ₹1255.22. The BSE volume was 182274 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 14.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 367.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 692 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1439.05 & ₹1404 yesterday to end at ₹1406.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend