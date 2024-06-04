Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 04 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 04 Jun 2024, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1406.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1405.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1435.15, closed at 1406.25 with a high of 1439.05 and a low of 1404. The market cap was 582133.4 cr, with a 52-week high of 1721.29 and a 52-week low of 1255.22. The BSE volume was 182274 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jun 2024, 08:31 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 14.87% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121210
    Buy17171713
    Hold88810
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
04 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 37 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8080 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 367.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 692 k.

04 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1406.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1439.05 & 1404 yesterday to end at 1406.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

