Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1964.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹1964.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1965 and a low of ₹1936. With a market capitalization of ₹803,609.14 crore, Infosys remains strong, trading 103,637 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1975.05, while the low is ₹1344.41, indicating significant price movement over the past year.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with higher open interest in Infosys indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of ₹1931.97 & second support of ₹1922.63 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1905.12. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹1905.12 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 1.72%, currently trading at ₹1906.75. Over the past year, Infosys shares have appreciated by 33.25%, reaching ₹1906.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25279.85 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.17%
|3 Months
|21.62%
|6 Months
|21.52%
|YTD
|26.53%
|1 Year
|33.25%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1958.82
|Support 1
|1931.97
|Resistance 2
|1976.33
|Support 2
|1922.63
|Resistance 3
|1985.67
|Support 3
|1905.12
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 2.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 103 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1965 & ₹1936 yesterday to end at ₹1940.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend