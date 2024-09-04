Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 04 Sep 2024, by -1.73 %. The stock closed at 1940.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1906.65 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1964.9 and closed slightly lower at 1964.1. The stock reached a high of 1965 and a low of 1936. With a market capitalization of 803,609.14 crore, Infosys remains strong, trading 103,637 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1975.05, while the low is 1344.41, indicating significant price movement over the past year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2024, 09:44 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.75%; Futures open interest increased by 1.13%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: A lower futures price combined with higher open interest in Infosys indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near term. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

04 Sep 2024, 09:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1906.65, down -1.73% from yesterday's ₹1940.2

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of 1931.97 & second support of 1922.63 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1905.12. If the stock price breaks the final support of 1905.12 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

04 Sep 2024, 09:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 1.72%, currently trading at 1906.75. Over the past year, Infosys shares have appreciated by 33.25%, reaching 1906.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 29.45%, rising to 25279.85 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.17%
3 Months21.62%
6 Months21.52%
YTD26.53%
1 Year33.25%
04 Sep 2024, 08:46 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11958.82Support 11931.97
Resistance 21976.33Support 21922.63
Resistance 31985.67Support 31905.12
04 Sep 2024, 08:31 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 2.07% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101012
    Buy15151517
    Hold1313138
    Sell3334
    Strong Sell0011
04 Sep 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5649 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 103 k.

04 Sep 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1964.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1965 & 1936 yesterday to end at 1940.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

