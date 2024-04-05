Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Infosys stock price went up today, 05 Apr 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 1480.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1486.6 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1490 and closed at 1480.75. The stock reached a high of 1495 and a low of 1468.2. With a market capitalization of 615349.62 crore, Infosys saw a BSE volume of 302879 shares. The 52-week high for the stock was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.19%
3 Months-4.87%
6 Months1.59%
YTD-3.64%
1 Year4.44%
05 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1486.6, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1480.75

The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is 1486.6 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 5.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

05 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1480.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 302,879 shares with a closing price of 1480.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!