Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock on the Rise: Trading Positively Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1490 and closed at ₹1480.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1495 and a low of ₹1468.2. With a market capitalization of ₹615349.62 crore, Infosys saw a BSE volume of 302879 shares. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.19%
|3 Months
|-4.87%
|6 Months
|1.59%
|YTD
|-3.64%
|1 Year
|4.44%
The current data of Infosys stock shows that the price is ₹1486.6 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 5.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Infosys had a BSE volume of 302,879 shares with a closing price of ₹1480.75.
