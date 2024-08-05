Infosys Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.07%
|3 Months
|17.97%
|6 Months
|8.16%
|YTD
|18.7%
|1 Year
|34.24%
Infosys says DGGI withdraws tax demand of ₹3,898 crore for FY18
A government official earlier told Mint that the Centre was looking at an early resolution of the ongoing tax battle, which began after Karnataka GST officials raised a ₹32,403 crore notice for unpaid taxes for services availed by the firm from its overseas branches between July 2017 and March 2022.
Infosys Coded India’s Tax Network. It Got a $4 Billion Bill
Mint Quick Edit | Infosys GST bill defies logic
Indian tax authorities apparently expected Infosys to pay GST on services availed by it from its overseas units, but since these went into exports, they would’ve anyway qualified for input tax credit. This muddle should never have arisen. Tax uncertainty is bad for business.
Stocks to Watch: SBI, Infosys, Ambuja Cement, JK Tyre, Britannia, JSW Steel, Delhivery
Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Marico, Bharti Hexacom, Honeywell Automation, Deepak Nitrite, Motherson Sumi, Tata Chemicals, Brigade Enterprises, Devyani International, and Triveni Turbine and others are expected to announce their June quarter earnings on Monday.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1848.78
|Support 1
|1805.43
|Resistance 2
|1875.82
|Support 2
|1789.12
|Resistance 3
|1892.13
|Support 3
|1762.08
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1870.0, 2.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|17
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9109 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 577 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1852.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1860 & ₹1816.2 yesterday to end at ₹1821.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend