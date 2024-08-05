Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 1852.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1821.4 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: null

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.07%
3 Months17.97%
6 Months8.16%
YTD18.7%
1 Year34.24%
05 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST Infosys says DGGI withdraws tax demand of ₹3,898 crore for FY18

A government official earlier told Mint that the Centre was looking at an early resolution of the ongoing tax battle, which began after Karnataka GST officials raised a 32,403 crore notice for unpaid taxes for services availed by the firm from its overseas branches between July 2017 and March 2022.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/infosys-says-dggi-withdraws-tax-demand-of-3-898-crore-for-fy18-11722753431236.html

05 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST Infosys Coded India’s Tax Network. It Got a $4 Billion Bill

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/infosys-coded-india-s-tax-network-it-got-a-4-billion-bill-11722805104325.html

05 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST Mint Quick Edit | Infosys GST bill defies logic

Indian tax authorities apparently expected Infosys to pay GST on services availed by it from its overseas units, but since these went into exports, they would’ve anyway qualified for input tax credit. This muddle should never have arisen. Tax uncertainty is bad for business.

https://www.livemint.com/opinion/quick-edit/mint-quick-edit-infosys-gst-notice-service-export-input-tax-credit-taxation-tax-clarity-11722799082177.html

05 Aug 2024, 09:02 AM IST Stocks to Watch: SBI, Infosys, Ambuja Cement, JK Tyre, Britannia, JSW Steel, Delhivery

Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Marico, Bharti Hexacom, Honeywell Automation, Deepak Nitrite, Motherson Sumi, Tata Chemicals, Brigade Enterprises, Devyani International, and Triveni Turbine and others are expected to announce their June quarter earnings on Monday.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-stocks-in-news-sbi-infosys-ambuja-cement-jk-tyre-britannia-jsw-steel-delhivery-titan-11722769659169.html

05 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11848.78Support 11805.43
Resistance 21875.82Support 21789.12
Resistance 31892.13Support 31762.08
05 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1870.0, 2.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101212
    Buy15151717
    Hold131388
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1111
05 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9109 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 577 k.

05 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1852.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1860 & 1816.2 yesterday to end at 1821.4. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.