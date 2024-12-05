Infosys Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1886.95 and closed at ₹1891.4, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1912.9 and a low of ₹1874.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹782,529.2 crore, Infosys remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1990.9, while the low is ₹1359.1. The BSE volume recorded was 60,195 shares.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1910.47
|Support 1
|1871.52
|Resistance 2
|1931.68
|Support 2
|1853.78
|Resistance 3
|1949.42
|Support 3
|1832.57
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2105.0, 11.36% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1912.9 & ₹1874.1 yesterday to end at ₹1890.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend