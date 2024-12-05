Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 05 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 05 Dec 2024, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1891.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1890.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1886.95 and closed at 1891.4, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1912.9 and a low of 1874.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 782,529.2 crore, Infosys remains a significant player in the market. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1990.9, while the low is 1359.1. The BSE volume recorded was 60,195 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11910.47Support 11871.52
Resistance 21931.68Support 21853.78
Resistance 31949.42Support 31832.57
05 Dec 2024, 08:31 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2105.0, 11.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy15151515
    Hold10101013
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2220
05 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5804 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 60 k.

05 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1891.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1912.9 & 1874.1 yesterday to end at 1890.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.