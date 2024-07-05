Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1627.65, closed at ₹1627.6, with a high of ₹1659.15 and a low of ₹1627.6. The market capitalization was ₹682,876.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1721.29 and the 52-week low was ₹1304.24. The BSE volume for Infosys was 411,364 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1649.3, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1649.15
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1649.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1632.67 and ₹1664.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1632.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1664.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infosys has increased by 0.02% and is currently trading at ₹1649.55. Over the past year, Infosys shares have risen by 23.21% to ₹1649.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 25.34% increase to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.91%
|3 Months
|3.53%
|6 Months
|9.73%
|YTD
|7.59%
|1 Year
|23.21%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1664.67
|Support 1
|1632.67
|Resistance 2
|1678.33
|Support 2
|1614.33
|Resistance 3
|1696.67
|Support 3
|1600.67
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1630.0, 1.16% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9264 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1627.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1659.15 & ₹1627.6 yesterday to end at ₹1627.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend