Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 1649.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1649.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1627.65, closed at 1627.6, with a high of 1659.15 and a low of 1627.6. The market capitalization was 682,876.57 crore. The 52-week high was 1721.29 and the 52-week low was 1304.24. The BSE volume for Infosys was 411,364 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1649.3, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1649.15

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1649.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1632.67 and 1664.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1632.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1664.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Infosys has increased by 0.02% and is currently trading at 1649.55. Over the past year, Infosys shares have risen by 23.21% to 1649.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a 25.34% increase to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.91%
3 Months3.53%
6 Months9.73%
YTD7.59%
1 Year23.21%
05 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11664.67Support 11632.67
Resistance 21678.33Support 21614.33
Resistance 31696.67Support 31600.67
05 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1630.0, 1.16% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121210
    Buy17171713
    Hold88810
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
05 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9264 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.12% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1627.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1659.15 & 1627.6 yesterday to end at 1627.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.