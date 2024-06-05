Infosys Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1411.95, reached a high of ₹1412.95, and closed at ₹1405.9 with a low of ₹1359.1. The market capitalization was ₹577,371.65 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1721.29 and the 52-week low was ₹1255.22. The BSE volume for Infosys was 1,016,378 shares traded.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1422.68
|Support 1
|1366.03
|Resistance 2
|1447.17
|Support 2
|1333.87
|Resistance 3
|1479.33
|Support 3
|1309.38
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 15.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|10
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 367.84% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 37 mn & BSE volume was 692 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1412.95 & ₹1359.1 yesterday to end at ₹1405.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend