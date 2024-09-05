Infosys Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1907.6 and closed at ₹1940.2, reaching a high of ₹1928.2 and a low of ₹1900.75. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹796,091.62 crore. Over the past year, Infosys has experienced a 52-week high of ₹1975.05 and a low of ₹1344.41. The BSE volume for the day was 105,955 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 1.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.26% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 105 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1928.2 & ₹1900.75 yesterday to end at ₹1922.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend