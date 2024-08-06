Infosys Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1761, reached a high of ₹1797.6, and a low of ₹1718.4 before closing at ₹1821.4. The market capitalization of the company was ₹725406.84 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1903, and the low was ₹1326.32. The BSE volume for the day was 580128 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 580 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1797.6 & ₹1718.4 yesterday to end at ₹1751.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.