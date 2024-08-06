Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -3.84 %. The stock closed at 1821.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1751.4 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1761, reached a high of 1797.6, and a low of 1718.4 before closing at 1821.4. The market capitalization of the company was 725406.84 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was 1903, and the low was 1326.32. The BSE volume for the day was 580128 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9296 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 580 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1821.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1797.6 & 1718.4 yesterday to end at 1751.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

