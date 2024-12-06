Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 06 Dec 2024, by 2.33 %. The stock closed at 1890.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1934.35 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1900.5 and closed at 1890.3. The stock reached a high of 1949 and a low of 1889.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of 801416.8 crore, Infosys has a 52-week high of 1990.9 and a 52-week low of 1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 235,468 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Dec 2024, 09:20 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.50%, currently trading at 1924.70. Over the past year, Infosys shares have experienced a gain of 31.98%, reaching 1924.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, climbing to 24708.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.21%
3 Months0.62%
6 Months31.42%
YTD26.11%
1 Year31.98%
06 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11963.22Support 11902.27
Resistance 21987.03Support 21865.13
Resistance 32024.17Support 31841.32
06 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2105.0, 8.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy15151515
    Hold10101013
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2220
06 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6106 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 235 k.

06 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1890.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1949 & 1889.25 yesterday to end at 1934.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

