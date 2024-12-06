Infosys Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1900.5 and closed at ₹1890.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1949 and a low of ₹1889.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹801416.8 crore, Infosys has a 52-week high of ₹1990.9 and a 52-week low of ₹1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 235,468 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.50%, currently trading at ₹1924.70. Over the past year, Infosys shares have experienced a gain of 31.98%, reaching ₹1924.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 18.48%, climbing to 24708.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.21%
|3 Months
|0.62%
|6 Months
|31.42%
|YTD
|26.11%
|1 Year
|31.98%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1963.22
|Support 1
|1902.27
|Resistance 2
|1987.03
|Support 2
|1865.13
|Resistance 3
|2024.17
|Support 3
|1841.32
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2105.0, 8.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 235 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1949 & ₹1889.25 yesterday to end at ₹1934.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend