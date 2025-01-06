Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 06 Jan 2025, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 1957.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1940.1 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1957.45 and closed slightly higher at 1957.65. The stock reached a high of 1957.45 and a low of 1922.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of 810,947.7 crore, Infosys continues to reflect strong performance, holding a 52-week high of 2006.80 and a low of 1359.10. The trading volume on the BSE was 205,298 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5087 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 205 k.

06 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1957.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1957.45 & 1922.2 yesterday to end at 1940.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

