Infosys Share Price Live blog for 06 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1957.45 and closed slightly higher at ₹1957.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1957.45 and a low of ₹1922.20 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹810,947.7 crore, Infosys continues to reflect strong performance, holding a 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10. The trading volume on the BSE was 205,298 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.26% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 205 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1957.45 & ₹1922.2 yesterday to end at ₹1940.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend