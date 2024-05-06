Active Stocks
Mon May 06 2024 13:42:44
  1. Larsen & Toubro share price
  2. 3,469.40 -0.85%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.95 0.90%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,627.95 5.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 808.65 -2.75%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.85 -0.32%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock surges on positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock surges on positive trading day

25 min read . Updated: 06 May 2024, 01:40 PM IST
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 06 May 2024, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 1416.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1433.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price TodayPremium
Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1423.5 and closed at 1414.85. The stock reached a high of 1424.3 and a low of 1403.1. The market capitalization was 586,356.19 crore, with a 52-week high of 1731 and a 52-week low of 1239. The BSE volume for Infosys was 361,945 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 May 2024, 01:40:40 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys reached a peak of 1437.0 and a trough of 1430.0 in the preceding trading hour. In the latest hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1433.23 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 1431.22 and 1429.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11435.37Support 11428.37
Resistance 21439.68Support 21425.68
Resistance 31442.37Support 31421.37
06 May 2024, 01:15:54 PM IST

Infosys share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.72%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Infosys indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

06 May 2024, 01:00:40 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Infosys stock reached a high of 1445 and a low of 1416.45.

06 May 2024, 12:47:16 PM IST

Infosys share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 8.23% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Infosys by 12 AM has increased by 8.23% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1436.5, marking a 1.42% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

06 May 2024, 12:41:49 PM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 1439.78 and 1434.63 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1434.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1439.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11437.38Support 11433.23
Resistance 21439.52Support 21431.22
Resistance 31441.53Support 31429.08
06 May 2024, 12:27:06 PM IST

Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

06 May 2024, 12:26:38 PM IST

Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1423.85
10 Days1426.70
20 Days1457.75
50 Days1559.09
100 Days1569.64
300 Days1495.93
06 May 2024, 12:12:20 PM IST

Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1433.9, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1416.45

The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1425.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1436.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1436.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 May 2024, 11:51:27 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 38.54% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Infosys until 11 AM is 38.54% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1435.45, up by 1.34%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price decline.

06 May 2024, 11:34:30 AM IST

Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 1446.2 and 1428.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1428.6 and selling near hourly resistance at 1446.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11439.78Support 11434.63
Resistance 21442.62Support 21432.32
Resistance 31444.93Support 31429.48
06 May 2024, 11:25:03 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1436.45, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1416.45

The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1425.67 & second resistance of 1436.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1447.27. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1447.27 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

06 May 2024, 11:12:14 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the stock price of Infosys has increased by 1.49% to reach 1437.55, in line with similar companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, which are also experiencing gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3911.6572.31.884254.453141.651415269.2
Infosys1437.5521.11.491731.01239.0595138.6
HCL Technologies1354.957.150.531696.51048.0367688.05
LTI Mindtree4672.4518.00.396442.654418.0138380.85
Tech Mahindra1257.858.20.661416.01021.5111013.58
06 May 2024, 11:01:24 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 12.2% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121011
    Buy17171312
    Hold881010
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 10:49:17 AM IST

Infosys share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 100.02% higher than yesterday

The volume of Infosys traded by 10 AM has increased by 100.02% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 1439.25, showing a 1.61% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.

06 May 2024, 10:34:09 AM IST

Infosys share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys touched a high of 1445.0 & a low of 1427.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11446.2Support 11428.6
Resistance 21454.4Support 21419.2
Resistance 31463.8Support 31411.0
06 May 2024, 10:15:26 AM IST

Infosys Live Updates

06 May 2024, 09:53:39 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Stock Peers

The stock price of Infosys has surged by 1.96% today, reaching 1444.25, in line with the positive movement of its peers like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Tata Consultancy Services3920.080.652.14254.453141.651418290.31
Infosys1444.2527.81.961731.01239.0597912.37
HCL Technologies1363.015.21.131696.51048.0369872.55
LTI Mindtree4720.065.551.416442.654418.0139789.11
Tech Mahindra1264.214.551.161416.01021.5111574.01
06 May 2024, 09:43:38 AM IST

Infosys share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.68%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%

An increase in futures price and open interest for Infosys indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

06 May 2024, 09:42:35 AM IST

Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1434.95, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1416.45

The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of 1425.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1436.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1436.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

06 May 2024, 09:16:31 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at 1421.45. Over the past year, Infosys shares have seen a significant gain of 11.21%, reaching 1421.45. In contrast, the Nifty index surged by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.54%
3 Months-18.39%
6 Months1.96%
YTD-8.21%
1 Year11.21%
06 May 2024, 08:51:02 AM IST

Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11425.67Support 11404.07
Resistance 21436.03Support 21392.83
Resistance 31447.27Support 31382.47
06 May 2024, 08:36:05 AM IST

Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 14.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121011
    Buy17171312
    Hold881010
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
06 May 2024, 08:19:52 AM IST

Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10362 k

The trading volume yesterday was 11.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 361 k.

06 May 2024, 08:03:44 AM IST

Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1414.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1424.3 & 1403.1 yesterday to end at 1414.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue