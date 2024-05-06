Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock surges on positive trading day

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1423.5 and closed at ₹1414.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1424.3 and a low of ₹1403.1. The market capitalization was ₹586,356.19 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1731 and a 52-week low of ₹1239. The BSE volume for Infosys was 361,945 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys reached a peak of 1437.0 and a trough of 1430.0 in the preceding trading hour. In the latest hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1433.23 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 1431.22 and 1429.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1435.37
|Support 1
|1428.37
|Resistance 2
|1439.68
|Support 2
|1425.68
|Resistance 3
|1442.37
|Support 3
|1421.37
Infosys share price Today : Futures trading higher by 1.16%; Futures open interest increased by 0.72%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Infosys indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Infosys share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Infosys stock reached a high of ₹1445 and a low of ₹1416.45.
Infosys share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is 8.23% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Infosys by 12 AM has increased by 8.23% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1436.5, marking a 1.42% increase. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Infosys share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 1439.78 and 1434.63 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1434.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1439.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1437.38
|Support 1
|1433.23
|Resistance 2
|1439.52
|Support 2
|1431.22
|Resistance 3
|1441.53
|Support 3
|1429.08
Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Infosys share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1423.85
|10 Days
|1426.70
|20 Days
|1457.75
|50 Days
|1559.09
|100 Days
|1569.64
|300 Days
|1495.93
Infosys share price update :Infosys trading at ₹1433.9, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹1416.45
The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1425.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1436.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1436.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
Infosys share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is 38.54% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Infosys until 11 AM is 38.54% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1435.45, up by 1.34%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price decline.
Infosys share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 1446.2 and 1428.6 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1428.6 and selling near hourly resistance at 1446.2.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1439.78
|Support 1
|1434.63
|Resistance 2
|1442.62
|Support 2
|1432.32
|Resistance 3
|1444.93
|Support 3
|1429.48
Infosys share price Live :Infosys trading at ₹1436.45, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1416.45
The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1425.67 & second resistance of ₹1436.03 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1447.27. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1447.27 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Infosys share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the stock price of Infosys has increased by 1.49% to reach ₹1437.55, in line with similar companies like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra, which are also experiencing gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3911.65
|72.3
|1.88
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1415269.2
|Infosys
|1437.55
|21.1
|1.49
|1731.0
|1239.0
|595138.6
|HCL Technologies
|1354.95
|7.15
|0.53
|1696.5
|1048.0
|367688.05
|LTI Mindtree
|4672.45
|18.0
|0.39
|6442.65
|4418.0
|138380.85
|Tech Mahindra
|1257.85
|8.2
|0.66
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111013.58
Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 12.2% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|13
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 100.02% higher than yesterday
The volume of Infosys traded by 10 AM has increased by 100.02% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1439.25, showing a 1.61% increase. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest further price declines.
Infosys share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Infosys touched a high of 1445.0 & a low of 1427.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1446.2
|Support 1
|1428.6
|Resistance 2
|1454.4
|Support 2
|1419.2
|Resistance 3
|1463.8
|Support 3
|1411.0
Infosys share price live: Stock Peers
The stock price of Infosys has surged by 1.96% today, reaching ₹1444.25, in line with the positive movement of its peers like Tata Consultancy Services, HCL Technologies, LTI Mindtree, and Tech Mahindra. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.23% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Tata Consultancy Services
|3920.0
|80.65
|2.1
|4254.45
|3141.65
|1418290.31
|Infosys
|1444.25
|27.8
|1.96
|1731.0
|1239.0
|597912.37
|HCL Technologies
|1363.0
|15.2
|1.13
|1696.5
|1048.0
|369872.55
|LTI Mindtree
|4720.0
|65.55
|1.41
|6442.65
|4418.0
|139789.11
|Tech Mahindra
|1264.2
|14.55
|1.16
|1416.0
|1021.5
|111574.01
Infosys share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 0.68%; Futures open interest increased by 0.14%
An increase in futures price and open interest for Infosys indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1434.95, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1416.45
The current market price of Infosys has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1425.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1436.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1436.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
Infosys share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Infosys has increased by 0.35% and is currently trading at ₹1421.45. Over the past year, Infosys shares have seen a significant gain of 11.21%, reaching ₹1421.45. In contrast, the Nifty index surged by 24.39% to 22475.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.54%
|3 Months
|-18.39%
|6 Months
|1.96%
|YTD
|-8.21%
|1 Year
|11.21%
Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1425.67
|Support 1
|1404.07
|Resistance 2
|1436.03
|Support 2
|1392.83
|Resistance 3
|1447.27
|Support 3
|1382.47
Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 14.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|13
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10362 k
The trading volume yesterday was 11.18% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 361 k.
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1414.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1424.3 & ₹1403.1 yesterday to end at ₹1414.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
