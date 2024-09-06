Infosys Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1923.15 and closed slightly lower at ₹1922.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1938.90 and a low of ₹1910.05. With a market capitalization of ₹799,964.28 crores, Infosys traded 94,075 shares on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1975.05, while its 52-week low is ₹1344.41, reflecting a significant range in its recent performance.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1944.9
|Support 1
|1917.85
|Resistance 2
|1954.3
|Support 2
|1900.2
|Resistance 3
|1971.95
|Support 3
|1890.8
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 1.63% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2150.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|13
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 94 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1938.9 & ₹1910.05 yesterday to end at ₹1931.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend