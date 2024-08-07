Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2024, by 0.08 %. The stock closed at 1751.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1752.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1751.45 and closed at 1751.4. The stock reached a high of 1796.65 and a low of 1745. The market capitalization was at 725,986.7 crore. The 52-week high was 1903 and the 52-week low was 1344.41. The BSE volume for Infosys was 111,439 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:47 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11781.92Support 11729.82
Resistance 21815.48Support 21711.28
Resistance 31834.02Support 31677.72
07 Aug 2024, 08:34 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1870.0, 6.69% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101212
    Buy15151717
    Hold131388
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1111
07 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9387 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1751.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1796.65 & 1745 yesterday to end at 1752.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

