Infosys Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1751.45 and closed at ₹1751.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1796.65 and a low of ₹1745. The market capitalization was at ₹725,986.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1903 and the 52-week low was ₹1344.41. The BSE volume for Infosys was 111,439 shares traded.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1781.92
|Support 1
|1729.82
|Resistance 2
|1815.48
|Support 2
|1711.28
|Resistance 3
|1834.02
|Support 3
|1677.72
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1870.0, 6.69% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|17
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1796.65 & ₹1745 yesterday to end at ₹1752.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.