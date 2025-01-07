Infosys Share Price Live blog for 07 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1954.65 and closed at ₹1938.30. The stock reached a high of ₹1972.95 and a low of ₹1927.85. With a market capitalization of ₹803,036.5 crore, Infosys is performing within a 52-week range of ₹1359.10 to ₹2006.80. The trading volume on BSE was 189,323 shares, indicating active market participation.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1964.6
|Support 1
|1919.6
|Resistance 2
|1991.3
|Support 2
|1901.3
|Resistance 3
|2009.6
|Support 3
|1874.6
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2110.0, 8.88% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|16
|17
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|9
|10
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 39.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 189 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1972.95 & ₹1927.85 yesterday to end at ₹1937.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend