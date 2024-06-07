Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:11 PM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 4.13 %. The stock closed at 1472.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1533.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys opened at 1475.15 and closed at 1472.5 on the last trading day. The stock's high was 1536.25 and low was 1475.15. The market capitalization stood at 634864.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1721.29 and 1255.22 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys was 1020950 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 01:11 PM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.77%; Futures open interest increased by 5.79%

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Infosys indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

07 Jun 2024, 01:06 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys share price live: Today's Price range

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys stock's low price today was 1475.15 and the high price was 1536.25.

07 Jun 2024, 12:36 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 during the previous trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 1530.52 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 12:23 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys Short Term and Long Term Trends

Infosys Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral

07 Jun 2024, 12:20 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1431.14
10 Days1441.31
20 Days1433.71
50 Days1449.51
100 Days1543.22
300 Days1495.01
07 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1472.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1536.25 & 1475.15 yesterday to end at 1472.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

