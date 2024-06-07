Infosys Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys opened at ₹1475.15 and closed at ₹1472.5 on the last trading day. The stock's high was ₹1536.25 and low was ₹1475.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹634864.52 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1721.29 and ₹1255.22 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys was 1020950 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Infosys indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys stock's low price today was ₹1475.15 and the high price was ₹1536.25.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys reached a peak of 0.0 and a bottom of 0.0 during the previous trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance at 1530.52 (Resistance level 1), suggesting a bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Infosys Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Infosys share is Bullish and long term trend is Neutral
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1431.14
|10 Days
|1441.31
|20 Days
|1433.71
|50 Days
|1449.51
|100 Days
|1543.22
|300 Days
|1495.01
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1536.25 & ₹1475.15 yesterday to end at ₹1472.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.