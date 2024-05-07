Infosys Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1416.45 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹1445 and the low was ₹1416.45. Infosys's market capitalization stood at 590226.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1731 and ₹1239 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys was 276183 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 13.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|13
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 34.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 276 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1445 & ₹1416.45 yesterday to end at ₹1416.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend
