Infosys Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 1416.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1425.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1416.45 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 1445 and the low was 1416.45. Infosys's market capitalization stood at 590226.73 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1731 and 1239 respectively. The BSE volume for Infosys was 276183 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 13.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121011
    Buy17171312
    Hold881010
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
07 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10214 k

The trading volume yesterday was 34.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 276 k.

07 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1416.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1445 & 1416.45 yesterday to end at 1416.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

