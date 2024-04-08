Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock drops as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 08 Apr 2024, by -0.48 %. The stock closed at 1486.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1479.5 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1482.25, reached a high of 1486.7, and a low of 1476.05 before closing at 1486.6. The market capitalization stood at 612410.71 crore. The 52-week high was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 171130 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Infosys share price Today :Infosys trading at ₹1479.5, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1486.6

The current price of Infosys stock is 1479.5 with a percent change of -0.48% and a net change of -7.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1486.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys on BSE had a volume of 171130 shares with a closing price of 1486.6.

