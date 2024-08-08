Infosys Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1789.95, reached a high of ₹1797, and a low of ₹1762.05 before closing at ₹1750.65. The market capitalization was ₹742,222.82 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1903 and a 52-week low of ₹1344.41. The BSE volume for the day was 54,563 shares.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has dropped by -1.48% and is currently trading at ₹1765.45. Over the past year, Infosys shares have seen a price increase of 29.60% to reach ₹1765.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.1%
|3 Months
|16.7%
|6 Months
|6.38%
|YTD
|16.78%
|1 Year
|29.6%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1806.0
|Support 1
|1770.2
|Resistance 2
|1819.85
|Support 2
|1748.25
|Resistance 3
|1841.8
|Support 3
|1734.4
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1900.0, 6.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|12
|12
|Buy
|15
|15
|17
|17
|Hold
|13
|13
|8
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1797 & ₹1762.05 yesterday to end at ₹1792. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend