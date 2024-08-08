Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 2.36 %. The stock closed at 1750.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1792 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1789.95, reached a high of 1797, and a low of 1762.05 before closing at 1750.65. The market capitalization was 742,222.82 crore, with a 52-week high of 1903 and a 52-week low of 1344.41. The BSE volume for the day was 54,563 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has dropped by -1.48% and is currently trading at 1765.45. Over the past year, Infosys shares have seen a price increase of 29.60% to reach 1765.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.1%
3 Months16.7%
6 Months6.38%
YTD16.78%
1 Year29.6%
08 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11806.0Support 11770.2
Resistance 21819.85Support 21748.25
Resistance 31841.8Support 31734.4
08 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1900.0, 6.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101212
    Buy15151717
    Hold131388
    Sell3344
    Strong Sell1111
08 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9376 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1750.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1797 & 1762.05 yesterday to end at 1792. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

