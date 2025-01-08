LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Weakens

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2025, 09:34 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 1932.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1917.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.