Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Weakens

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1938.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹1937.85. The stock experienced a high of ₹1959.40 and a low of ₹1924.40, with a trading volume of 244,697 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹802,663.7 crore. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of ₹2006.80 and a low of ₹1359.10.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1917.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1916.65 and ₹1951.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1916.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1951.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.69%, currently trading at ₹1919.30. Over the past year, Infosys shares have appreciated by 27.51%, reaching ₹1919.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year period. Note that the data is current as of October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.7%
|3 Months
|3.45%
|6 Months
|16.52%
|YTD
|2.7%
|1 Year
|27.51%
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1951.55
|Support 1
|1916.65
|Resistance 2
|1972.5
|Support 2
|1902.7
|Resistance 3
|1986.45
|Support 3
|1881.75
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2110.0, 9.18% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|16
|17
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|8
|10
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1959.4 & ₹1924.4 yesterday to end at ₹1932.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend