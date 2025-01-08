Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Dip as Market Sentiment Weakens

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2025, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 1932.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1917.9 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1938.45 and closed slightly lower at 1937.85. The stock experienced a high of 1959.40 and a low of 1924.40, with a trading volume of 244,697 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at 802,663.7 crore. Over the past year, Infosys reached a 52-week high of 2006.80 and a low of 1359.10.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2025, 09:34 AM IST Infosys Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1917.9, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹1932.55

Infosys Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1917.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1916.65 and 1951.55 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1916.65 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1951.55 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jan 2025, 09:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.69%, currently trading at 1919.30. Over the past year, Infosys shares have appreciated by 27.51%, reaching 1919.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 10.20%, reaching 23707.90 during the same one-year period. Note that the data is current as of October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.7%
3 Months3.45%
6 Months16.52%
YTD2.7%
1 Year27.51%
08 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11951.55Support 11916.65
Resistance 21972.5Support 21902.7
Resistance 31986.45Support 31881.75
08 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2110.0, 9.18% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12111110
    Buy16171515
    Hold981012
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2221
08 Jan 2025, 08:21 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5277 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.98% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 244 k.

08 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1937.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1959.4 & 1924.4 yesterday to end at 1932.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

