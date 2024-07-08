Explore
Mon Jul 08 2024 09:27:50
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.90 0.09%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,010.00 1.64%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,650.15 0.12%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 859.45 -0.07%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 379.05 -0.21%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Climbs in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Climbs in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1647.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1654.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1649.55, reached a high of 1665, and a low of 1633.2 before closing at 1649.15. The market capitalization was 682069.12 crore with a 52-week high of 1721.29 and a 52-week low of 1304.24. The BSE volume for the day was 503374 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 09:32:11 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1654.05, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1647.2

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at 1654.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1634.48 and 1666.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1634.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1666.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

08 Jul 2024, 09:15:08 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by -0.02% and is currently trading at 1646.95. Over the past year, Infosys shares have increased by 23.28% to 1646.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.82% to 24323.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.15%
3 Months3.96%
6 Months8.1%
YTD7.38%
1 Year23.28%
08 Jul 2024, 09:02:02 AM IST

Job applications at Infosys dip to pre-covid level, even lesser jobs offered

https://www.livemint.com/companies/job-applications-at-infosys-dip-to-pre-covid-level-even-lesser-jobs-offered-11720321933301.html

08 Jul 2024, 08:46:39 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11666.98Support 11634.48
Resistance 21682.67Support 21617.67
Resistance 31699.48Support 31601.98
08 Jul 2024, 08:30:04 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1630.0, 1.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121211
    Buy17171714
    Hold8888
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
08 Jul 2024, 08:18:14 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8973 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 503 k.

08 Jul 2024, 08:04:44 AM IST

Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1649.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1665 & 1633.2 yesterday to end at 1649.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

