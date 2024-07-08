Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Stock Climbs in Positive Trading Session

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1649.55, reached a high of ₹1665, and a low of ₹1633.2 before closing at ₹1649.15. The market capitalization was ₹682069.12 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1721.29 and a 52-week low of ₹1304.24. The BSE volume for the day was 503374 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1654.05, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹1647.2
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys share price is at ₹1654.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1634.48 and ₹1666.98 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1634.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1666.98 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Infosys has decreased by -0.02% and is currently trading at ₹1646.95. Over the past year, Infosys shares have increased by 23.28% to ₹1646.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.82% to 24323.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.15%
|3 Months
|3.96%
|6 Months
|8.1%
|YTD
|7.38%
|1 Year
|23.28%
Job applications at Infosys dip to pre-covid level, even lesser jobs offered
https://www.livemint.com/companies/job-applications-at-infosys-dip-to-pre-covid-level-even-lesser-jobs-offered-11720321933301.html
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1666.98
|Support 1
|1634.48
|Resistance 2
|1682.67
|Support 2
|1617.67
|Resistance 3
|1699.48
|Support 3
|1601.98
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1630.0, 1.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|8
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8973 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.66% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 503 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1649.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1665 & ₹1633.2 yesterday to end at ₹1649.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend