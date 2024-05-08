Infosys Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1425.5 and closed at ₹1425.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1443 and a low of ₹1416. The market capitalization stood at ₹596,510.17 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is ₹1731 and the 52-week low is ₹1239. The BSE volume for the day was 173,851 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1450.53
|Support 1
|1422.78
|Resistance 2
|1460.82
|Support 2
|1405.32
|Resistance 3
|1478.28
|Support 3
|1395.03
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 12.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|10
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|13
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 36.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 173 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1443 & ₹1416 yesterday to end at ₹1425.8. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
