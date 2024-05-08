Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 08 May 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 1425.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1440.75 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at 1425.5 and closed at 1425.8. The stock reached a high of 1443 and a low of 1416. The market capitalization stood at 596,510.17 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys is 1731 and the 52-week low is 1239. The BSE volume for the day was 173,851 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Infosys share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11450.53Support 11422.78
Resistance 21460.82Support 21405.32
Resistance 31478.28Support 31395.03
08 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infosys share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1615.0, 12.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121011
    Buy17171312
    Hold881010
    Sell4455
    Strong Sell1111
08 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Infosys share price Today : Infosys volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9906 k

The trading volume yesterday was 36.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 173 k.

08 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1425.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1443 & 1416 yesterday to end at 1425.8. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

