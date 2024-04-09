Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 09 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went down today, 09 Apr 2024, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 1479.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1477.05 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1488.95 and closed at 1479.5. The high for the day was 1490.5 and the low was 1475. The market capitalization was at 611396.58 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 445110 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1479.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys on BSE had a volume of 445,110 shares with a closing price of 1479.5.

