Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 1792 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1741.1 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at 1784.35 and closed at 1792. The high for the day was 1784.35 and the low was 1727.45. The market capitalization stood at 721,140.71 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1903 and 1344.41 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 212,394 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9193 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 212 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1792 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1784.35 & 1727.45 yesterday to end at 1741.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.