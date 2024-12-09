Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1929.8 and closed at ₹1934.35, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹1936.1 and a low of ₹1913 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹796,260 crores, Infosys continues to show strong performance, trading well above its 52-week low of ₹1359.1, but still below its 52-week high of ₹1990.9. The BSE volume recorded was 125,863 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1904.15, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1923.2
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of ₹1910.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1898.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1898.67 then there can be further negative price movement.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.35%, currently trading at ₹1916.50. Over the past year, Infosys shares have experienced a price increase of 31.88%, reaching ₹1916.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.47%
|3 Months
|0.43%
|6 Months
|25.35%
|YTD
|25.3%
|1 Year
|31.88%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1936.03
|Support 1
|1910.48
|Resistance 2
|1949.77
|Support 2
|1898.67
|Resistance 3
|1961.58
|Support 3
|1884.93
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2105.0, 9.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|10
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5645 k
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1934.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1936.1 & ₹1913 yesterday to end at ₹1923.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend