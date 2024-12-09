Hello User
Infosys share price Today Live Updates : Infosys Shares Decline Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 09 Dec 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 1923.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1904.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1929.8 and closed at 1934.35, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 1936.1 and a low of 1913 during the day. With a market capitalization of 796,260 crores, Infosys continues to show strong performance, trading well above its 52-week low of 1359.1, but still below its 52-week high of 1990.9. The BSE volume recorded was 125,863 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Dec 2024, 09:30 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys trading at ₹1904.15, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹1923.2

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Infosys has broken the first support of 1910.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1898.67. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1898.67 then there can be further negative price movement.

09 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has decreased by 0.35%, currently trading at 1916.50. Over the past year, Infosys shares have experienced a price increase of 31.88%, reaching 1916.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 17.68%, reaching 24677.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.47%
3 Months0.43%
6 Months25.35%
YTD25.3%
1 Year31.88%
09 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11936.03Support 11910.48
Resistance 21949.77Support 21898.67
Resistance 31961.58Support 31884.93
09 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2105.0, 9.45% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy15151515
    Hold10101013
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2220
09 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5645 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.

09 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1934.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1936.1 & 1913 yesterday to end at 1923.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

