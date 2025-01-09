Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2025, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 1932.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1933.15 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1922.05 and closed at 1932.55, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1938.95 and a low of 1888.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of 799,764.3 crore, Infosys is well-positioned in the market. The 52-week high stands at 2006.80, while the 52-week low is 1359.10. The BSE volume for the day was 201,177 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5243 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.

09 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1932.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1938.95 & 1888.3 yesterday to end at 1933.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

