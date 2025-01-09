Infosys Share Price Live blog for 09 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1922.05 and closed at ₹1932.55, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1938.95 and a low of ₹1888.30 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹799,764.3 crore, Infosys is well-positioned in the market. The 52-week high stands at ₹2006.80, while the 52-week low is ₹1359.10. The BSE volume for the day was 201,177 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 8.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1938.95 & ₹1888.3 yesterday to end at ₹1933.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend