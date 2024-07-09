Infosys Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Infosys opened at ₹1642, reached a high of ₹1666, a low of ₹1640, and closed at ₹1647.2. The market capitalization was ₹687,141.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1721.29 and a 52-week low of ₹1304.24. The BSE volume for Infosys was 99,345 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1672.13
|Support 1
|1646.13
|Resistance 2
|1682.07
|Support 2
|1630.07
|Resistance 3
|1698.13
|Support 3
|1620.13
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1630.0, 1.77% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|17
|16
|17
|14
|Hold
|8
|9
|8
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.95% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 99 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1666 & ₹1640 yesterday to end at ₹1647.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend