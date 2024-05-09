Infosys Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1431.3 and closed at ₹1440.75. The high for the day was ₹1441.45 and the low was ₹1426.1. The market capitalization of Infosys was ₹592059.37 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1239. The BSE volume for Infosys was 64739 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 12.94% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 36.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 64 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1441.45 & ₹1426.1 yesterday to end at ₹1440.75. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
