Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys stock price went up today, 10 Apr 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 1477.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1494.7 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Stock Price Today

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys closed at 1477.05 on the BSE, with an open price of 1488.55. The stock had a high of 1513.4 and a low of 1488. The market capitalization stood at 618702.46 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was 1731 and the 52-week low was 1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 534189 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1477.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 534189 shares with a closing price of 1477.05.

