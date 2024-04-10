Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Apr 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys closed at ₹1477.05 on the BSE, with an open price of ₹1488.55. The stock had a high of ₹1513.4 and a low of ₹1488. The market capitalization stood at ₹618702.46 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1731 and the 52-week low was ₹1215.45. The BSE volume for Infosys was 534189 shares on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Infosys share price Live :Infosys closed at ₹1477.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Infosys had a BSE volume of 534189 shares with a closing price of ₹1477.05.