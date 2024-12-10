Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Hello User
Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went up today, 10 Dec 2024, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 1923.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1925.3 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1922.7 and closed slightly higher at 1923.2. The stock reached a high of 1930.9 and a low of 1897.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of 796,777.7 crore, Infosys continues to show robust performance within its 52-week range, which spans from a low of 1359.1 to a high of 1990.9. The BSE volume recorded was 122,141 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2115.0, 9.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1530.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2330.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy11111110
    Buy16151515
    Hold9101013
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell2220
10 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5632 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 122 k.

10 Dec 2024, 08:04 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1923.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1930.9 & 1897.5 yesterday to end at 1925.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

