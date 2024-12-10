Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Dec 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1922.7 and closed slightly higher at ₹1923.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1930.9 and a low of ₹1897.5 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹796,777.7 crore, Infosys continues to show robust performance within its 52-week range, which spans from a low of ₹1359.1 to a high of ₹1990.9. The BSE volume recorded was 122,141 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2115.0, 9.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1530.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2330.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|10
|Buy
|16
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|9
|10
|10
|13
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.94% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 122 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1930.9 & ₹1897.5 yesterday to end at ₹1925.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend