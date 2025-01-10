Hello User
Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:50 AM IST
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2025, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 1933.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1917.8 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at 1941.85 and closed at 1933.15, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of 1952 and a low of 1909.85. With a market capitalization of approximately 794,128.32 crore, Infosys is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 2006.8 and above its low of 1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 272,548 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11943.65Support 11902.35
Resistance 21968.4Support 21885.8
Resistance 31984.95Support 31861.05
10 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 2110.0, 10.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1570.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2350.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121110
    Buy16161715
    Hold98912
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell2221
10 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5336 k

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 272 k.

10 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Infosys Share Price Live Updates: Infosys closed at ₹1933.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1952 & 1909.85 yesterday to end at 1917.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

