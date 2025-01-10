Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2025

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Infosys opened at ₹1941.85 and closed at ₹1933.15, reflecting a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1952 and a low of ₹1909.85. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹794,128.32 crore, Infosys is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹2006.8 and above its low of ₹1359.1. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 272,548 shares.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1943.65
|Support 1
|1902.35
|Resistance 2
|1968.4
|Support 2
|1885.8
|Resistance 3
|1984.95
|Support 3
|1861.05
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹2110.0, 10.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1570.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2350.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|10
|Buy
|16
|16
|17
|15
|Hold
|9
|8
|9
|12
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 272 k.
Infosys Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1952 & ₹1909.85 yesterday to end at ₹1917.8. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.