Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys stock price went down today, 10 Jul 2024, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 1661.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1657.25 per share. Investors should monitor Infosys stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys opened at 1659 and closed at 1661.65 on the last day. The high for the day was 1666 and the low was 1650.4. The market capitalization was 686230.6 crore. The 52-week high was 1721.29 and the 52-week low was 1304.24. The BSE volume for the day was 172981 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has dropped by -0.01% and is currently trading at 1657.15. Over the past year, Infosys shares have increased by 25.38% to 1657.15. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.23%
3 Months3.62%
6 Months8.97%
YTD8.01%
1 Year25.38%
10 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11665.5Support 11649.75
Resistance 21674.0Support 21642.5
Resistance 31681.25Support 31634.0
10 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1630.0, 1.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1160.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1920.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy12121211
    Buy17171714
    Hold8889
    Sell4445
    Strong Sell1111
10 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7883 k

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 173 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Infosys Share Price Today Live: Infosys closed at ₹1661.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1666 & 1650.4 yesterday to end at 1661.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.