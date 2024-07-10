Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : Infosys opened at ₹1659 and closed at ₹1661.65 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹1666 and the low was ₹1650.4. The market capitalization was ₹686230.6 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1721.29 and the 52-week low was ₹1304.24. The BSE volume for the day was 172981 shares.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The share price of Infosys has dropped by -0.01% and is currently trading at ₹1657.15. Over the past year, Infosys shares have increased by 25.38% to ₹1657.15. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 26.23% to 24433.20 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.23%
|3 Months
|3.62%
|6 Months
|8.97%
|YTD
|8.01%
|1 Year
|25.38%
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1665.5
|Support 1
|1649.75
|Resistance 2
|1674.0
|Support 2
|1642.5
|Resistance 3
|1681.25
|Support 3
|1634.0
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1630.0, 1.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|14
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|9
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 173 k.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1666 & ₹1650.4 yesterday to end at ₹1661.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend