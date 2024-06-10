Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Infosys Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Infosys opened at ₹1475.15, closed at ₹1472.5 with a high of ₹1539 and a low of ₹1475.15. The market capitalization was ₹634905.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1721.29 and a 52-week low of ₹1255.22. The BSE volume for Infosys was 2034394 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1557.75
|Support 1
|1495.3
|Resistance 2
|1579.95
|Support 2
|1455.05
|Resistance 3
|1620.2
|Support 3
|1432.85
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 5.32% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|12
|9
|Buy
|17
|17
|17
|13
|Hold
|8
|8
|8
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 166.81% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Infosys Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1539 & ₹1475.15 yesterday to end at ₹1472.5. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.