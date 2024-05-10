Infosys Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Infosys Share Price Today : Infosys opened at ₹1428.6 and closed at ₹1427.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1449.65, while the low was ₹1425. The market capitalization stood at ₹595,682.11 crore. The 52-week high for Infosys was ₹1731, and the low was ₹1239. The BSE volume for Infosys was 318,603 shares on the last trading day.
The key support and resistance levels for Infosys on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1449.08
|Support 1
|1423.98
|Resistance 2
|1462.07
|Support 2
|1411.87
|Resistance 3
|1474.18
|Support 3
|1398.88
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1615.0, 12.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1160.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1920.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|12
|12
|11
|11
|Buy
|17
|17
|14
|12
|Hold
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Sell
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
The trading volume yesterday was 35.48% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 318 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1449.65 & ₹1425 yesterday to end at ₹1427.35. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
